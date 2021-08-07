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Bill Gates Pie in Face in Brussels, Belgium 1998
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198 views • August 07, 2021
Bill Gates gets hit with a pie in the face in Belgium, Brussels, February 4, 1998.
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, who was hit with 11 state subpoenas earlier this week, got whacked by something else yesterday on a trip to Brussels - a pie in the face. Gates, the world's wealthiest man, got his unexpected taste of Belgium as he entered an afternoon meeting with 400 Belgian educators, business leaders and government officials.
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/day-bill-gates-pie-thrown-face-1998-article-1.2518737
Gates Gets Creamed
Bill Gates, a man used to having his cake and eating it too, has his cake and wears it too.
https://www.cnet.com/news/gates-gets-creamed
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, who was hit with 11 state subpoenas earlier this week, got whacked by something else yesterday on a trip to Brussels - a pie in the face. Gates, the world's wealthiest man, got his unexpected taste of Belgium as he entered an afternoon meeting with 400 Belgian educators, business leaders and government officials.
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/world/day-bill-gates-pie-thrown-face-1998-article-1.2518737
Gates Gets Creamed
Bill Gates, a man used to having his cake and eating it too, has his cake and wears it too.
https://www.cnet.com/news/gates-gets-creamed
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