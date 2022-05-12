She Will Devour the Real Truth: Senator John Kennedy Sounds off on Disinformation Board's Nina Jankowicz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"I'm sure that Jesus loves her, but everybody else on Capitol Hill thinks she's bizarre."
"What's true, in her opinion, is what she believes, and everybody else is a moron because she's one of the smartest people on the planet, in her opinion."
Video via https://t.me/dailyrealtimenews