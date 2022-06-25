WARNING! The Systematic Planned 'Summer of Rage' Has Started in USA! [25.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:
-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-
After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.
Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...
Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'
I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422
and screenshot here
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)
I never got an answer or reply...
- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Get Ready for the Planned Civil War! Roe vs Wade Is Overturned!Is this the start of a Systematic planned chaos? You decide..
559 Views jun 25, 2022
Truth Seeker
3.89K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lHR4I631Lsk
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthSeeker22
443 Viewsjun 24, 2022
Truth Seeker
3.89K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GvaanzsbMZo
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthSeeker22