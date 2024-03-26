Create New Account
Douglas Macgregor and Dane Wigington Part 2 - GeoEngineering
What is happening
Weather Manipulation through Geoengineering Affects You, Your Environment, and Your Loved Ones. Listen to this interview with Douglas Macgregor and Dane Wigington.

chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringweather warfarechinaweather manipulationdane wigingtondouglas macgregorpart 2winter weatherour country our choice

