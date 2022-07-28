Interview with Holly Celiano -New Financial System - PartI - July 2022

Interview with Holly Celiano to discuss the New Financial System that is being unveiled slowly behind the scenes here at the end of July 2022.Holly has contact with some people on the inside who absolutely confirm to her that this New Financial System with Quantum everything definitely exists and that the Quantum Financial System (QFS) has already replaced the old system but has not been publicly announced yet. Further that all new currencies will be asset based or backed by precious metals and the various currencies from all the countries of the world will have the same value. Truly an amazing new world coming for all us - with visible signs of these miraculous changes happening perhaps, this year of 2022 is done!!





Holly is an activist for awakening humanity and is very much involved with the present global currency wealth transfer. Her Humanitarian Foundation will host 100's of global projects that will be to assisting humanity on a global scale resulting in bringing about a Golden Age and healing for our world. This will be a worldwide, cutting edge Humanitarian Foundation (of which she has already made many powerful connections to work with her) that will bring about the hidden technologies and resources that have been kept secret from us for thousands of years.





As Holly instructed during the interview if any viewer would like to reach out to her, send an email to Joshua at the Center's email at: [email protected] == subject: I would like to talk to Holly.





http://www.crystalskullexplorers.com/Center4AdvHumanity.html







