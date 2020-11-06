It's Official: The USA is the Latest New World Order Banana Republic and Donald Trump Saw it Coming on May 2/4

The most obvious fixed election in the history of Planet Earth has just gone down in what was once called a democratic country. We are witnessing the over throw of a duly elected President. Many of my viewers know that I am not a fan of Donald Trump, but I am even more of a hater of Joe Biden and his Crime Family. As much as watching the fakeness of the COVID Pandemic play out, what I am watching happen to my neighbor to the south - the good old USA - and this rigged election to get the pedophile protectors and Satanists back in the White House has really upset me and I am a Canadian. Joe Biden should be in prison with his son Hunter and the mainstream media has been silent on exposing his treason with China, Ukraine and Russia. We watched Donald Trump flag 'mail-in ballots' back in April when the democrat Governors put it on the table. He (Trump) was shouting from the roof tops how bad the election was going to be with cheating, fraud and corruption. Here we are on November 5th and Donald Trump is about to be escorted out of the white House because of fraudulent mail-in ballots. Camelot has fallen... again and the USA is officially listed (in my opinion) as a New World Banana Republic.Related Videos:Joe Biden says he worries President Donald Trump will try to 'steal' the US election | ABC NewsWar Room: Pandemic Ep 476Steve Bannon's War Room - COAR