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In today’s video, we will present a series of evidence, all of which reveal the true identity of the HBO Isabel Yang: She is a propaganda agent manipulated by the evil forces of the CCP, i.e., the great outreach propaganda of the CCP. In 2012, she once posted her appreciation of the CCP’s leadership and love to her in the Chinese blog.
It is worth noting that Isabel Yang, a foreign correspondent, was granted the privilege of covering Xinjiang in the 2019 VICE documentary. As expected, she blatantly lied and quibbled the CCP’s brutal atrocities in Xinjiang in the interview.