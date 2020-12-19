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Pt 8 | We are so FREE we chose bondage - THE CLAIM TO BE
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74 views • December 19, 2020
The claim to be, another way the government gets its tentacles into your affairs. Another means by which it assumes control of and over you Life and property. Reclaim control, the government looses control, the legal mumbo jumbo stops.
🕶 Find us:
Go to http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: BackBay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
🕶 Find us:
Go to http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: BackBay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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