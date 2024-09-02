© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wonder what a promotional video for Israel’s ethnic cleaning of the Palestinians looks like
Zachary Foster
@_ZachFoster
https://x.com/_zachfoster/status/1829932865343410657
Ever wonder what a promotional video for Israel’s ethnic cleaning of the Palestinians looks like? Absolutely unreal. Almost difficult to believe this isn’t satire.