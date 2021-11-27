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Nurse Whistleblowers in Australia Speak on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries
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111 views • November 27, 2021
Whistleblowers speak on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Gags by Regulators.
This video was not produced by AMPS but is being posted as the association vehemently rails against censorship of medical professionals by AHPRA, TGA and other regulators.
Authorities are threatening Doctors and Nurses to keep them quite. This shouldn't be happening and the freedom to expose the malpractice must be a priority.
rumble.com/user/AustralianMedicalProfessionalsSociety
This video was not produced by AMPS but is being posted as the association vehemently rails against censorship of medical professionals by AHPRA, TGA and other regulators.
Authorities are threatening Doctors and Nurses to keep them quite. This shouldn't be happening and the freedom to expose the malpractice must be a priority.
rumble.com/user/AustralianMedicalProfessionalsSociety
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