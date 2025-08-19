CTP (20250819 S3EAugSpecial3) Gershon Siegel 10 Commandments Reboot BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EAugSpecial3) Sacred Comedy: Gershon Siegel's Biblical Reboot
Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more
Gershon Siegel discusses his book "Ten Commandments Reboot," offering a fresh, humorous take on divine governance and the origin story behind the biblical commandments. Through lighthearted storytelling, he addresses serious questions about morality, biblical interpretation, and our obligations to one another.
• Reimagining the Ten Commandments as originally fifteen divine suggestions that Moses edited down
• Using humor to make spiritual truths more accessible to both believers and skeptics
• Exploring the difference between murder and justifiable killing in biblical context
• Discussing how Jesus provided new context rather than erasing previous teachings
• Highlighting our moral obligations to serve others rather than just focusing on self-improvement
• Examining how humor can bypass defenses and open minds to reconsidering spiritual principles
• Recognizing that repetition of truth in different ways helps people absorb important messages
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
(S3EAugSpecial3 Audio: 34m 05s Wed Aug 13 2025)
