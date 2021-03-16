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Είναι ο αδελφός μου ο Στάθης... _ Όταν υπάρχουν τόσες ψυχές να περισωθούν οι αποφάσεις πρέπει να 'ναι γρήγορες...
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150 views • March 16, 2021
Από το βιβλίο "Όταν ψιθυρίζει ο Θεός...", που κυκλοφορεί από τις εκδόσεις "ΕΑΡ".
Αφήγηση: Κωνσταντίνος Κωνσταντόπουλος,
Μουσική επένδυση: "Η Σμύρνη" του Σταμάτη Σπανουδάκη.
Αθήνα, Απρίλιος-Μάϊος 2019.
(η επεξεργασία του ήχου έγινε στο Studio 19st Athens / sound & multimedia team, στον Άγιο Δημήτριο).
Αφήγηση: Κωνσταντίνος Κωνσταντόπουλος,
Μουσική επένδυση: "Η Σμύρνη" του Σταμάτη Σπανουδάκη.
Αθήνα, Απρίλιος-Μάϊος 2019.
(η επεξεργασία του ήχου έγινε στο Studio 19st Athens / sound & multimedia team, στον Άγιο Δημήτριο).
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