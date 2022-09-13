Unafraid of Persecution, Bannon Feels Empowered and Swears To Kick Enemies Into Hell

https://gnews.org/post/p1kebdad0
09/10/2022 Steve Bannon: The enemy is not trying to silence us, but wants to destroy us. This is a populist uprising. Regardless of party, race, or gender, people will unite to kick the enemy into hell.
