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Ephesians 6 - The Forces Behind This New Paradigm Shift - The Armor of God
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10 views • June 14, 2021
Rumble — Tonight we talked about the spiritual forces that are running this world and how we can be protected against them and fight against them when need be. We did a Greek Word Study into the enemy's description and we discussed the Armor of Yahweh, both in its offensive and defensive qualities.
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