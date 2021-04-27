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Acoustic Blues Guitar Solo in A
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22 views • April 27, 2021
Universal Blues solo patterns dsplayed one guitar solo. Contact Noel for guitar/piano lessons at [email protected]
Purchase any one of my premium videos and I'll send you a free one-hour CD of my latin and also jazz recordings, if the address is within the continental USA.
Purchase any one of my premium videos and I'll send you a free one-hour CD of my latin and also jazz recordings, if the address is within the continental USA.
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