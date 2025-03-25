BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9th Circuit Court Allows President Trump to Continue His Pause on Refugee Admissions
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals just blocked an order by a lower court judge that would have forced President Trump to restart refugee admissions, allowing Trump to continue with his pause on refugee admissions.

Read More: https://therightscoop.com/big-breaking-9th-circuit-just-gave-president-trump-huge-a-victory-in-refugee-admissions-case/

donald trumprefugees9th circuitlawfarethe jd rucker showthe right scoop
