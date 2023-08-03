Create New Account
FUBAR - World War 3
Published 19 hours ago

F'd Up Beyond All Recognition is the World we live in today.  Did not happen by chance since WW3 is the happening to bring in the new world disorder.  Best answer is to not participate.  However, it is coming to your town...soon.

reactionplannedwarww3solutionproblemdialectichegelianfubar

