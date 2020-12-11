© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ivor Cummins interviews Reid Sheftall MD - part 1 of 2
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • December 11, 2020
Super-smart Reid Sheftall MD has worked it all out - period. Here is part 1 of our comprehensive conversation - no stones unturned!
Note our Covid Chronicles Movie Kickstarter is here - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
If no like Kickstarter, can donate here and message "CHRONICLES": https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Note our Covid Chronicles Movie Kickstarter is here - please help us to make this most crucial movie - a time capsule for the future of our children! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/...
If no like Kickstarter, can donate here and message "CHRONICLES": https://www.tinyurl.com/IvorCummins
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.