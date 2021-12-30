Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - So, You Would Submit To Medical Care If You BROKE A BONE! Not So Fast BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.03.15)

Today's topic is: Would submit to Medical care if you broke a bone?'

Not so Fast. Dr Daniels examines the industry statistics and shares her own experiences as a practicing physician. Think Happens, tune in.

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578