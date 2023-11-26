Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The second batch of Israeli detainees was handed over in the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian truce
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
980 Subscribers
82 views
Published a day ago

Al-Qassam: "The second batch of Israeli detainees was handed over in the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian truce, aiming to secure the release of child prisoners and Palestinian female detainees from occupation prisons."Hamas releasing hostages... Still frame from the video.

Image used was: 

Al-Qassam fighter waving goodbye to a Israeli hostage.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket