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EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY (CBDC)
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216 views • April 02, 2022
The old world is ending and the new world order is taking shape. You may have heard that central banks around the world are slowly introducing their own digital currencies called CBDCs or Central Bank Digital Currencies.
For the most part, they will tell you that these currencies are the same as paper money, except they exist only in a digital form. However, there is far more that you need to know about CBDCs than what your government will tell you.
In this book, I do a deep dive into CBDC and what it means for the future. This is vital information that you need if you hope to survive the coming economic collapse and the beginning of the new digital economy.
The paperback version is only available on Amazon here : https://amzn.to/386ATZ2
In this book we look at:
The History of Money
The Current Monetary System
Central Bank Digital Currency
CBDC vs. Cryptocurrency
The Dark Side of CBDC
The Great Reset
The Real Agenda of the Great Reset
Central bank Digital Currency: The Great Reset in Action
It's a good read. It can find it on Amazon here:
https://amzn.to/386ATZ2
or on gumroad, if you don't want to support amazon :
https://bit.ly/3LAXIm5
There are serious consequences, if people don't wake up and stop the globalists.
For the most part, they will tell you that these currencies are the same as paper money, except they exist only in a digital form. However, there is far more that you need to know about CBDCs than what your government will tell you.
In this book, I do a deep dive into CBDC and what it means for the future. This is vital information that you need if you hope to survive the coming economic collapse and the beginning of the new digital economy.
The paperback version is only available on Amazon here : https://amzn.to/386ATZ2
In this book we look at:
The History of Money
The Current Monetary System
Central Bank Digital Currency
CBDC vs. Cryptocurrency
The Dark Side of CBDC
The Great Reset
The Real Agenda of the Great Reset
Central bank Digital Currency: The Great Reset in Action
It's a good read. It can find it on Amazon here:
https://amzn.to/386ATZ2
or on gumroad, if you don't want to support amazon :
https://bit.ly/3LAXIm5
There are serious consequences, if people don't wake up and stop the globalists.
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