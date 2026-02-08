SDA Pastor Dies, Fulfilling Prophecy. 19 SDA Pastors Fired By SDA Central Rift Valley Conference

SDA Pastor Dies 3 Years after Losing Wife in Road Accident. Seventh-day Adventist pastor and gospel singer Richard Obeng died on Sunday, February 1, 2026 He was involved in a serious road crash in February 2023 and was hospitalised in a coma Obeng's wife tragically died months after the road accident in July 2023 while he was still recovering A Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) pastor and gospel singer, Pastor Richard Obeng, has reportedly passed away after years of battling complications from a tragic road accident. Pastor Obeng, who was the presiding pastor of the SDA Church in the Jachie-Pramso district, is said to have died on Sunday, February 1, 2026, a development that has plunged congregants and admirers of his music into deep mourning. The heartbreaking news was shared by the Three Sisters’ Ministry Adventist account on Sunday, with tributes pouring in from church members and followers across social media.





Central Rift Valley Conference Terminates Employment for 19 Pastors Through Public Allegations. According to the Kenyan publication The Star:





“The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church in Nakuru has fired 19 pastors over alleged misconduct and formation of an apostasy organisation.” The dismissal was communicated in a public letter on February 3 by the Nakuru-based SDA Central Rift Valley Conference (CRVC), signed by CRVC acting Executive Secretary Olgar Kemuma. The letter details the pastors’ rejection of the church manual and Adventist doctrine, creating a new splinter group under the Mid Rift Valley Union of Churches Conference.





This termination means the pastors are no longer recognized in any leadership capacity within the church. They are thus barred from all responsibilities such as baptism, preaching, teaching, officiating, leading programs, or conducting any financial business under the church.





“Accordingly, all churches are hereby instructed that these individuals are not authorised to participate in any religious, administrative, or ministerial activities within any Seventh-day Adventist Church under the CRVC Conference due to their gross misconduct and formation of an apostasy organisation contrary to our Church Policy and Church Manual,” the letter states.





#SDA

#Adventist

#BibleProphecy





#SDAChurch





#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House