🔻Al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank: an Ambush near the Separation Wall in Jenin, North of the West Bank

Al-Qassam Brigades in the West Bank, releases footage of an ambush near the Separation Wall in Jenin, North of the West Bank.
➡️The ambush involved three IEDs: one to draw troops to the area, and the other two were set to detonate when the troops arrived.
➡️The resistance operations in the West Bank are rapidly enhancing their capabilities, causing significant concerns for the Israeli leadership.