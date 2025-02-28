MEANS COLLIDES WITH OFFIT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former big pharma & food consultant, Calley Means, went viral this week when he crushed vaccine shill, Paul Offit, in a heated debate on CNN regarding his conflict of interest as sitting ACIP Committee member while also receiving funding from Merck. He joins Del to discuss his efforts as a part of the MAHA coalition traveling state to state advocating for new bills embracing RFK Jr’s health policies.
#PaulOffit #CalleyMean #MAHA