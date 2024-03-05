Catastrophe in Haiti | State of emergency amid escalating violence, prison break

Catastrophe in Haiti as clashes tear city apart, thousands of inmates escape in 2 prison breaks. Following a surge in gang violence and two major prison breaks, Haiti’s government has declared a state of emergency and issued nighttime curfews.





Haitian authorities declared a 72-hour state of emergency along with a nightly curfew after armed gangs stormed two of the country's largest prisons and freed thousands of inmates. The prison break comes as the nation grapples with incessant violence.