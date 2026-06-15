Pirate Chain Song

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Pirate Chain is untraceable digital fungible gold. More Info on https://piratechain.com/ ; https://t.me/piratechain .
Boots on the deck shadows in the code
A digital treasure no map ever showed
The black flag flies where the data flows
ARRR they whisper ARRR they scream
Hidden in the blockchain buried in the stream
ARRR the elites they dream
But they'll pay a king's ransom for the unseen
Invisible vaults deep under the waves
A privateer's key only the bold and brave
Encrypted horizons they’ll never enslave
No prying eyes no heavy chains
Just whispers in the binary rains
ARRR they whisper ARRR they scream
Hidden in the blockchain buried in the stream
ARRR the elites they dream
But they'll pay a king's ransom for the unseen
Skull and circuit a rebel’s cry
X marks the ledger where fortunes lie
Trade your crowns your thrones your lies
For ARRR beneath the pixel skies
ARRR they whisper ARRR they scream
Hidden in the blockchain buried in the stream
ARRR the elites they dream
But they'll pay a king's ransom for the unseen
Bm,G,Em,Bm
G,Em,Bm,G,F#
Bm,G,Em,Bm,G,Em,F#,Bm