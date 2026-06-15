Pirate Chain Song

Pirate Chain is untraceable digital fungible gold. More Info on https://piratechain.com/ ; https://t.me/piratechain .





Boots on the deck shadows in the code

A digital treasure no map ever showed

The black flag flies where the data flows



ARRR they whisper ARRR they scream

Hidden in the blockchain buried in the stream

ARRR the elites they dream

But they'll pay a king's ransom for the unseen



Invisible vaults deep under the waves

A privateer's key only the bold and brave

Encrypted horizons they’ll never enslave



No prying eyes no heavy chains

Just whispers in the binary rains



ARRR they whisper ARRR they scream

Hidden in the blockchain buried in the stream

ARRR the elites they dream

But they'll pay a king's ransom for the unseen



Skull and circuit a rebel’s cry

X marks the ledger where fortunes lie

Trade your crowns your thrones your lies

For ARRR beneath the pixel skies



ARRR they whisper ARRR they scream

Hidden in the blockchain buried in the stream

ARRR the elites they dream

But they'll pay a king's ransom for the unseen

Bm,G,Em,Bm

G,Em,Bm,G,F#

Bm,G,Em,Bm,G,Em,F#,Bm



