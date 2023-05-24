Clown World #25: F.B.AI's Ray Is Using Wuhan Lab Leak To Protect Biden, Big Pharma & His Crimes...

The F.B. I's in trouble and that trouble is Biden's Problem, Big Pharma's Problem, and The Main-Stream-Media's problem. So Christphorer Ray had a dream from the Prince-of-the-Air, and it revealed to him a "Masterful" Skeem to use China to exonerate Quid-Pro-Joe, give legitimacy to the Fake (Never Isolated) Covid-19 virus and to deflect attention away from The F.B.I's election fortification Russia Hoax Skeem... It's brilliant and might just work...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.