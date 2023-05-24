Create New Account
Clown World #25: F.B.AI's Ray Is Using Wuhan Lab Leak To Protect Biden, Big Pharma & His Crimes...
Golgotha's144,000
Published Yesterday |

    The F.B. I's in trouble and that trouble is Biden's Problem, Big Pharma's Problem, and The Main-Stream-Media's problem. So Christphorer Ray had a dream from the Prince-of-the-Air, and it revealed to him a "Masterful" Skeem to use China to exonerate Quid-Pro-Joe, give legitimacy to the Fake (Never Isolated) Covid-19 virus and to deflect attention away from The F.B.I's election fortification Russia Hoax Skeem... It's brilliant and might just work...

Keywords
big pharmasatanfbibidenchristopher rayrussia hoaxclown worldvirus isolationquid pro joewuhan lab leakelection fortification

