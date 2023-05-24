Clown World #25: F.B.AI's Ray Is Using Wuhan Lab Leak To Protect Biden, Big Pharma & His Crimes...

The F.B. I's in trouble and that trouble is Biden's Problem, Big Pharma's Problem, and The Main-Stream-Media's problem. So Christphorer Ray had a dream from the Prince-of-the-Air, and it revealed to him a "Masterful" Skeem to use China to exonerate Quid-Pro-Joe, give legitimacy to the Fake (Never Isolated) Covid-19 virus and to deflect attention away from The F.B.I's election fortification Russia Hoax Skeem... It's brilliant and might just work...

