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Embassies close, but screens glow on, filled with "chatbot diplomacy." This song explores a world where genuine connection is replaced by AI-generated pleasantries, while real-world tensions escalate. Are we truly communicating, or just trading canned replies in a copy-paste dream? Dive into the unsettling reality of digital interactions masking deeper conflicts.