This Is Dr. Thomas Szaz Discussing Modern Psychiatry. It Is Time All These Medical Frauds Tumble, One By One.
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

This Is Dr. Thomas Szaz Discussing Modern Psychiatry. It Is Time All These Medical Frauds Tumble, One By One...Virology, Immunology, Cosmology, A Good Chunk Of Cell Biology And Many More Assumed False Theories. They Lie To You About Your Body To Sell You Unnecessary Drugs And Procedures. Angry Yet? This Is Why It Is Vital People Understand These Lies. We All Vote With Our Actions Based On our Level Of Awareness.

#rockefellermedicine #psychiatry #foryou #fyp #health #symptoms #illness #thomasszaz #zoloft #pharmaceutical #drugs #medication

