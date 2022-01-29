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Background and Introductory Comments to the Book of Jeremiah
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1 view • January 29, 2022
One of the major prophets with amazing biography. Unlike other prophets, Jeremiah's commission was known to God even before his birth. The only other individuals who are in the same category are John the Baptist and Jesus Christ. Starting with this message, we are going to cover the entire book in order to better understand this amazing prophet.
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