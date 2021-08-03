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EP 182: Why You Were Diagnosed With A Disease Part 4: Imbalances Vs Disease
The Panacea Concept
The Panacea Concept
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11 views • August 03, 2021
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heal-yourself-heal-nc-the-unbeatable-ground-up-solution-to-ncs-woes-tickets-164880444849?utm-campaign=social&;utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb

Imbalances Vs Disease. What are imbalances? What is disease?

Imbalances are when any of the systems in your body or environment is out of balance past the point of being able to be naturally corrected by your body or the environment.

Disease is a collection of symptoms, symptoms are easier to see, surface level, it’s like paying attention to the wilting leaves on the tree instead of what time of year it is, the season.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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