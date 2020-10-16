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T.T.F. Misinformation or Truth CIA whistleblower clips of Bin laden and Benghazi
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94 views • October 16, 2020
Audio and video of Parrot CIA whistleblower evidence that President is being mocked for and is being taken down why if it’s a lie, they published all the fabricated lies about Russia hoax and lied about so much the last administration needs to be accountable for, we know of 152 billion drop we know of lost emails there are many unanswered questions we owe it to examine every possibility!
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