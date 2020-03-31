Jesus Christ - Prepare for the Warning

I have called you to give everything out of love, but you do not forgive (Mt 6:14; Eph 4:32). You are still locked in your human ego, and it will be this ego that will cause you to fall, to become infected, because if the heart is not clean, the body is vulnerable.I HAVE CALLED YOU NOT TO TURN AWAY FROM ME, IN ORDER THAT YOU WOULD NOT BE EASY PREY FOR EVIL. I CALL YOU TO BE TRUE, TO SURRENDER OUT OF LOVE, THROUGH MY LOVE, THROUGH THAT LOVE THAT DISTINGUISHES YOU AS MY CHILDREN.I call you to prepare in the spirit; do not go other ways, be righteous in your work and action. Whosoever harbours resentments remains chained to their "ego", and in their "ego" they perish.You do not understand the seriousness of My Words ...You do not understand that you need to prepare for the WARNINGYou do not understand that I am both Mercy and Judge at the same time ...You do not understand that humanity’s suffering will continue.The earth shakes from one extreme to the other, and suffering will not only be caused by a virus, but by various events, and My Word will be fulfilled.Continuous events will occur that will not allow you to assist one another.----------------------The Warning might be next Fall, or early next year. It may be between September 2021 - February 2022. Prepare. It will occur when chaos reigns, and the world is at it's worse, according to God.