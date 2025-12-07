BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rottweilers ~The History and The Myth~
Cleansing Flow
Cleansing Flow
64 views • 1 day ago

Rottweilers were originally bred by the Romans as strong and dependable drover dogs, used to protect herds and soldiers during military campaigns.

Their powerful build and protective instincts made them effective in battle, serving as war dogs that could intimidate and control situations.


I Have Decided to Build My War Dog Rocky a Chariot...

To Give Him a Purpose and Satisfying Job...

And Some Needed Exercise Too!


I Recently Learned of These Dog Sulky's...

I Have The Dog... I Need The Harness and Cart...

And This Will Also Give Me a Purpose and a Job to Do.

