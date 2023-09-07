Create New Account
Do You Have a Subconscious Mind?
The Berean Call
In this regular feature, Dave and Tom address questions from listeners and readers of The Berean Call, here’s this week’s question:Dear Dave and TA, Will you please answer the following questions:Is it scientifically true that our minds are composed of two parts, the conscious and the subconscious mind?Is it true that the subconscious mind is the one that regulates most of our actions?Is it true the subconscious mind is also in charge of our learned behavior?


