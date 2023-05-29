Create New Account
Texas Bills Bring Church & State To The Forefront. National Sunday Law & The Power of The State
SavingHealthMinistries
Published Yesterday

Texas bills threaten the constitutional separation of church and state. Texas pushes church into state with bills on school chaplains, Ten CommandmentsThe bills, and others around the country, come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling for a high school football coach who prayed with players. Groups that watch church-state issues say efforts nationwide to fund and empower religion — and, more specifically, a particular type of Christianity — are more plentiful and aggressive than they have been in years. Americans United for Separation of Church and State says it is watching 1,600 bills around the country in states such as Louisiana and Missouri.


Russia issues stern warning on border attack; U.S. distances itself from incursion that involved American equipment


China Blows Up US Navy’s Largest Warship In Menacing Simulation


An aerospace engineer explains what makes China’s new hypersonic missiles such a threat


Fourth earthquake in 3 days reported near North Carolina mountain town, experts say


Read more at: https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article275813006.html#storylink=cpy


