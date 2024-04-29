British MP Bridgen: Apprx 10-20 million people have been killed by the experimental vaccines worldwide

British MP Andrew Bridgen: "I'm afraid [the mRNA Covid vaccine roll-out] is going to be bigger than the Holocaust."
"We've got to be somewhere between 10 and 20 million people that have been killed by these experimental vaccines worldwide, and it's still going up."
