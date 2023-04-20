Wizard Backpack

The backpack I use nowadays is a Granite Gear Crown 2 with a molle battle belt swapped in to hold the tools I want close at hand.
BACKPACK:
https://www.granitegear.com/crown2-60-pack-2738.html
BATTLE BELT:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B09D81YXYV/
GUN HOLSTER:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01FD5Y91W/
KNIFE SHEATH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07CYJK88C/
PHONE POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B09Y83SLX7
DOUBLE POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B083LT326Z
LONG POUCH:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B07JJXDVN5
BOTTLE POUCH (x2):
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08Y7X5H97
