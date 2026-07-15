Fertilizer Scarcity and Food Security, an interview with Daniel Davis

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Food security depends on more than farms alone. Fertilizer availability, global trade, transportation, and supply chains all play an important role in future harvests and food production. As international developments continue to evolve, experts are raising questions about how these interconnected systems could affect agriculture and food markets in the years ahead. Watch the latest interview for a broader discussion on fertilizer supply, global food security, and the long-term challenges that deserve careful attention.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalAffairs #Agriculture #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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