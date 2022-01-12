Irish Financial Advisor: Vaccine Passports Are “Participation Passports” in a Post-dollar World Economy

A global coup d’tat has been underway for two years. The overwhelming majority of the world’s population has no clue about what is happening. Most of them of complying with their new masters.



Hundreds of millions of people worldwide are aware that something very sinister is unfolding before their eyes. Most do not know what to do about it. A smaller group of people are seeing it with spiritual eyes.



They know that the Great Reset is led by Satan. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Jesus Christ is coming sooner than most of us know. He is our only hope.



Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/12/22.