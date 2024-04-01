Create New Account
300: Non-Binary Edition (Parts 1-10 & Promo) [CREEPER CUT]
channel image
CreeperStatus
11 Subscribers
76 views
Published 17 hours ago

300: Non-Binary Edition (Parts 1-10 & Promo) [CREEPER CUT]


A fan made short version of the movie 300 about the Spartans vs the LBGTQIA+ community.


I found a different version that had missing parts and was cut improperly. So I decided to compile the videos, change the aspect ratio of 9:16 to 16:9 and remove the annoying text that was above and below the videos. Also I increased the audio 50%. Enjoy.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


 Source: @bgv_edits



logo

