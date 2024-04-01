300: Non-Binary Edition (Parts 1-10 & Promo) [CREEPER CUT]
A fan made short version of the movie 300 about the Spartans vs the LBGTQIA+ community.
I found a different version that had missing parts and was cut improperly. So I decided to compile the videos, change the aspect ratio of 9:16 to 16:9 and remove the annoying text that was above and below the videos. Also I increased the audio 50%. Enjoy.
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
Source: @bgv_edits
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #CreeperCut, Cut, 300, NonBinary, Non Binary, Edition, movie, film, series, spoof, comedy, complete, Spartans, LBGT, LGBTQIA+, trans, transgender, gays, homosexuals, spoof,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.