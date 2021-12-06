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C4I = Call 4 Investigation: Injection gross Infections? Dec. 3. Part 2 of 2
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117 views • December 06, 2021
This reality is vital and deadly serious, but really gross to watch! - gets under your skin!!
Features the late Dr. Noack's scientific analysis from 20 to 35 minutes in.
If nothing else, at least watch the last 90 seconds. End Times are here already?
Features the late Dr. Noack's scientific analysis from 20 to 35 minutes in.
If nothing else, at least watch the last 90 seconds. End Times are here already?
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