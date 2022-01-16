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What Preps Do I Store In My Nightstand?
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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189 views • January 16, 2022
The following video lists the items that are included in or around my nightstand. This provides me with a set of capabilities on the ready, in case of an emergency. The primary emergencies that I am most concerned about while sleeping are fires, earthquakes, and home intruders.

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preppingsurvivalemergency preparednessemergencyeveryday carryprepthe urban preppernightstand edcedc nightstand organizerwhat to keep in your nightstandwhat to put in your nightstand
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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