Old Time Rock & Roll

Bob Seger: lead vocals
Ken Bell: guitar
Roger Hawkins: drums, percussion
David Hood: bass
Randy McCormick: piano
Howie McDonald: guitar solo
Alto Reed: saxophone
James Lavell Easley, Stanley Carter, George Jackson: background vocals
Written by George Jackson & Thomas E. Jones III
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band | Stranger In Town (1978; 2011 remaster)
