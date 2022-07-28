CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Unified Grassroots; the Freedom Movement’s Exponential Growth in Saskatchewan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 28, 2022: My guest this week is Nadine Ness, former RCMP officer, married mother of four and founder of Unified Grassroots in Saskatchewan. Nadine tells the exciting story of how her efforts to influence her local school board led to a viral video, a conversation with the Premier of Saskatchewan and the emergence of Unified Grassroots, connecting thousands of freedom-loving patriots in Saskatchewan.
You can learn more at: https://unifiedgrassroots.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/