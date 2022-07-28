CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Unified Grassroots; the Freedom Movement’s Exponential Growth in Saskatchewan

July 28, 2022: My guest this week is Nadine Ness, former RCMP officer, married mother of four and founder of Unified Grassroots in Saskatchewan. Nadine tells the exciting story of how her efforts to influence her local school board led to a viral video, a conversation with the Premier of Saskatchewan and the emergence of Unified Grassroots, connecting thousands of freedom-loving patriots in Saskatchewan.

You can learn more at: https://unifiedgrassroots.com





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