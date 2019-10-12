8 Castor oil Beauty Benefits for Skin and Hair:

Castor oil is a popular ingredient, that has many beauty benefits for skin and hair growth.

Castor oil is rich in vitamin E, minerals, and proteins, that is required for healthy hair and skin.

Here are 8 Castor oil Beauty Benefits for Skin and Hair:



1. Castor Oil for Hair Growth:

Castor oil contains an element called ricinoleic acid, which stimulates circulation in the scalp improving hair growth. It also contains fatty acids and Vitamin E, which are very important for hair growth and healthy hair.



2. Repair Split Ends:

Another hair benefit of castor oil is its ability to help prevent and repair split ends.



3. Prevents Wrinkles:

Castor oil can be an excellent natural remedy for wrinkles. Using this regularly gives you a wrinkle free skin and youthful appearance.



4. Softens Calluses:

Castor has ability to soften calluses. Apply castor oil to softens calluses.



5. Remove Warts and Skin Tags:

Castor oil can be used to remove unsightly warts and skin tags.



6. Prevents Stretch Marks:

Apply castor oil to prevent stretch marks. It works effectively to reduce stretch marks.



7. Reduces Acne:

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid that fights off the acne-causing bacteria.

Wash your face with warm water. Then, Simply massage your face in a circular motion with the oil.

Leave it overnight and wash your face the next morning.



8. Thickens Eyebrows and Eyelashes:

Castor thickens eyebrows and eyelashes. Apply castor oil to thicken your eyebrows. To get longer eyelashes you can also apply castor oil regularly until get result.