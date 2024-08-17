© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Upholding her late husband, Sheldon Adelson's legacy, Zionist billionaire Miriam Adelson has pledged millions of dollars to support Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential elections.
In exchange she seeks US support for Israel’s full annexation of Palestine’s occupied West Bank.
Sounds like a recipe for WW3.
Source @Real World News
