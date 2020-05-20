LED Street Lights - Dangerous Psychotronic Directed Energy Weapons deployed by Councils Across the UK - Part II

Mark Anthony Steele, expert electromagnetic weapons technology specialist- exposes the truth about the unsafe, unregulated, untested technologies being deployed by councils across the cities and streets of the UK.



UNINSURABLE as Lloyds of London DO NOT INSURE AGAINST DAMAGES FROM ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION, AND THEY KNOW IT! Crimes against humanity in breach of the Nuremberg Code. If your house is located close to this stuff, its OVER.



LED (Light Emitting Diode) streetlights are NOT what you think they are.



They're not 'streetlights', but actually optical frequency radar weapons operating on a pulse modulated Terahertz range. These technologies are IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPRESSORS causing destruction to ALL biological life and cause headaches, stroke, retinal cell death, blindness, cardiac arrhythmias, and Cancers. If you are silly enough to take the Flu Vaccine and insert aluminium nanoparticles into your bloodstream, the frequencies from these technologies MAY KILL YOU.



Share with everyone you know because now these kinds of videos are now CENSORED BY YOUTUBE! In the future, the ONLY people who will survive what is coming, are those who understand this technology and do NOT trust the state/media.