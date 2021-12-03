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Dr Sherri Tenpenny thinks that COVID vaccine can cause a Marburg disease outbreak that will never be attributed back to the vaccine. Instead, the unvaccinated will be blamed
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268 views • December 03, 2021
Dr Sherri Tenpenny thinks that COVID vaccine can cause a Marburg disease outbreak that will never be attributed back to the vaccine.
Instead, the unvaccinated will be blamed for it and a booster will be made mandatory
Instead, the unvaccinated will be blamed for it and a booster will be made mandatory
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