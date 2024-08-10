Governments want war so they can default on their debt, says economist, Martin Armstrong

“It's really a major global debt crisis. “Since World War II, they've been borrowing... with NO intention of paying anything back. “This is reaching the point of a climax. This is why they need war... “A new government forms, and they default on the last one. “They always bring it to war when an old economic system is coming to an end. Yes. “They get to default, and a new government comes in and it does NOT have to honor the debts of the last [government]. “Spain has defaulted seven times. France, it's on its fifth Republic. “You can buy all these bonds from World War II. They all defaulted. “They create a war. They get two objectives out of this one. “They get to default, but two, that's what this whole digital currency issue is about. “They know they're losing power. “As they know they're losing power, they get more authoritarian. “This is consistent throughout history. “History repeats because... human nature... never changes. Corruption is there. “The first sovereign default was 400 BC. Nothing's changed. “How many governments have ever paid off their debt? “Only one that I know of, and that was Romania.” “Every single government for 4000 years has always defaulted on their debt. “They're going to get more authoritarian, particularly after this election. “You're gonna see a rise in civil unrest. “Nobody's gonna accept the winner. I don't care who it is.”

Economist Martin Armstrong with Alex Jones on 31 July 2024.





The full interview, titled "Trump Wins In A Landslide, Says Top Economist Martin Armstrong", is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/MMgbZkTQSSNu/





Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/